A pastor in Texas who is a prominent Christian supporter of President Donald Trump, said he doesn’t regret backing Trump in light of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Robert Jeffress said he spoke with both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday. “When reporter asked if I regretted my support I said ‘Absolutely not! Most pro-life and religious liberty President and VP in history!'” the pastor wrote on social media. Jeffress, the senior pastor of First Baptist Dallas, was accused by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Monday of claiming the 2020 election was stolen. Kinzinger, a harsh Trump critic, later backed down from the accusation. “You know sir? You are absolutely correct. You did act honorably, and while my point remains about the Church and the need for pastors to lead, you did not press those stolen election conspiracies. I am sorry for including you in that,” Kinzinger wrote …

