OPINION | This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have just made Impeachment from a last resort to a preferred step for Political Issues. Although they will blame everyone but themselves for the next 100+ years, it is on them for every Impeachment from now on.

So let me see if I got this. For the last four years, Pelosi and her crew advocated violence against Republicans and never accepted the 2016 election results. They advocated violence through silence when leftist organizations such as ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter were rioting and looting across the country and now blame Pres. Trump for his speech where nobody can point to him calling for his supporters to create acts of violence on Capitol Hill last week.

They have now voted twice to impeach Pres. Trump, a man who did more than any president to expose both parties’ corruption tanks, turned this nation around and turned the keys over to — Joe Biden.

Now there will be a considerable cost over the years ahead because of what the swamp did. When history looks back at this divisive time in America and searches out the causes for the ultimate civil war that will destroy our Republic, it won’t be the rioters’ anger on the left or the right found to be the real catalyst of destruction. It will be the divisive and hateful rhetoric that comes from both sides of the aisle in our nation’s capital and the continued partisan divisions stoked by the American media that will be responsible for this nation’s destruction.

Our so-called objective press always pushes racial, social, and political hatred to levels that encourage partisan politicians to use divisive and combative rhetoric to feed the fears and hatreds that are sown by the media. I have studied history for decades and watched as our nation grew more and more divided as we strayed further and further from the ideals and government structures created by our framers.

Based on Pelosi’s criteria for impeaching the president, Harris should be accused too. She said this after 26 people were killed, many by the protesters, and over $ 1 billion in property damage occurred: “They’re not gonna stop, and everyone beware because they’re not gonna stop,” she added. “They’re not going to stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not going to stop after Election Day. Everyone should note that they’re not going to let up on both levels — and they should not. And we should not” — Kamala Harris How would a George Floyd protester that is killing people interpret what she said? She said: “they should not [stop].” She that after “peaceful protesters” were shining lasers at police eyes to blind them. Think about that!

Pelosi will go down in history as the epitome of hatred and retaliatory behavior, despising the due process for pure ego satisfaction. The nation will look back in a few years and see a day in infamy and disgrace for all supposed purveyors of the law. Meanwhile, our enemies are on cloud nine.

I will never advocate violence. But by the same token, I will not be silenced. The cancel culture can be attacked, the cancel culture can disparage, the cancel culture can mock, the cancel culture can lie – but it cannot silence me.

Politicians thought they’d been unfairly harassed before in public with people in restaurants, shouting in front of their homes; they haven’t seen anything yet. Many Americans are tired of watching the walking dead year after year disagree on common ground and rebuild a decaying infrastructure.

In my opinion, this doesn’t reflect poorly on the President. Instead, it reflects poorly on Congress and reveals how hateful and vindictive many of its members are and leading the way, Nancy Pelosi. The Washington establishment can’t get over the fact that an outsider was elected to the Presidency, and it has infuriated them since day one.

I am deeply saddened that my grandchildren will not inherit a free and prosperous bastion of individual Liberty and gladdened that I will most likely not be here long enough to witness our end. Americans should all be ashamed of what they have allowed becoming of the dream of Freedom and Liberty handed down to us from our founders.

