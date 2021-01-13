http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/329f7LrYEF0/

Members of Congress arrived at Capitol Hill on Wednesday to see armed National Guard troops sleeping in the corridors of the building as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares a vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The National Guard continues demonstrating a show of force after violent riots took place on Capitol Hill last week in the building by a group of Trump supporters.

Outside the Capitol, National Guard soldiers were spotted Wednesday morning unloading racks of rifles and pistols as well as anti-riot gear.

The Pentagon announced plans to deploy up to 15,000 National Guard troops to protect President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

