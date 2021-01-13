https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/please-help-us-battle-big-tech-censorship-donate-latest-legal-campaigns-today/

Dear Friends,

The Media spent four years telling lie after lie about President Trump.

The Media spent years attacking this great president in a constant stream of lies and baseless accusations.

This same media ignored the historic achievements of this same administration.

Democrats stole the election from President Trump.

Please support the Gateway Pundit, by donating to The Justice League of America – legal and investigations fund – with whatever you can spare, by donating below, and I promise to keep putting out the quality journalism you need to fight liberal lies. ** Click here to donate GiveSendGo

The media spent two months lying in every breath to cover up and suppress the evidence.

A “Stop the Steal” peaceful protest of hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters was hijacked by nefarious characters at the US Capitol on January 6th. The protesters entered the Capitol and five people died including one Capitol Hill police officer from an aneurism.

Ashli Babbitt was murdered.

Everyone to the right of liberal Mitt Romney is now declared a seditious traitor, an insurrectionist, and worse!

Hundreds of RINO and Never Trump DC elitists repudiate 75 million Trump voters because Twitter and Facebook demand they do so like trained circus monkeys.

President Trump is banned from all mainstream social media outlets. Tens of thousands of his voters are as well. People are deplatformed, doxxed, families torn apart, and federal authorities waste no time and spare no expense in bringing down the full federal power on Trump voters.

This is happening because the left knows that inconvenient facts are going to ruin the political left for a generation:

* The Democrats stole this election, documented most extensively by the Gateway Pundit

* The Biden Crime Family is a national security disgrace, documented most extensively by the Gateway Pundit.

Do you want your only media options to be MSNBC or CNN?

Do you want your news spun by the same people making lists of how to dox, harass, bankrupt, and get you fired? Where conservatives are mocked and dismissed as they pretend to be objective and impartial?

If you read the Gateway Pundit, I know that you want success for everyone, a return to the Constitution and basic free speech principles. You want an America where we respect one another, and we don’t seek to silence every view we disagree with.

The Gateway Pundit is doing several important things that I need your help with:

** We are continuing to document the fraud and Antifa bad actors behind the violence at the 2021 Capitol Siege.

** We are going to continue documenting the 2020 election fraud.

** And we are taking on the tech giants in the courtroom.

Because we are one of the left’s biggest media targets, many advertisers are too scared to support our voice. The major donors who support projects like this are scared of the crazy left-wing crusaders. So your support is critical. Your involvement is critical.

Please support the Gateway Pundit with whatever you can spare, by donating below, and I promise to keep putting out the quality journalism you need to fight liberal lies.

For Truth,

Jim Hoft

