Multiple left-wing journalists in establishment media suggested that Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert called for more uprisings across America following the Capitol Hill riot—when the quote was originally uttered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2018 and referred to left-wing “uprisings.”

Here’s what @replouiegohmert quoted: “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be.”

– Nancy Pelosi on June 14, 2018 Fake news propagandists probably don’t remember though since they rarely cover calls to violence Dems make. pic.twitter.com/vcAdD6xA4L — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 13, 2021

“I don’t know why they aren’t more uprisings all over the country,” Politico editor Blake Hounshell tweeted, attributing the statement to Gohmert.

Louis Gohmert: “I don’t know why they aren’t more uprisings all over the country.” — Blake News (@blakehounshell) January 13, 2021

Hounshell’s colleague Eugene Daniels followed suit with his since-deleted tweet, emphasizing that Gohmert’s remark came “just days after a violent and deadly insurrection at the US Capitol.”

Thanks to all who have pointed out Gohmert was quoting Pelosi! Missed that. https://t.co/BetI6NlIxq — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) January 13, 2021

“Thanks to all who have pointed out Gohmert was quoting Pelosi! Missed that,” Daniels later admitted.

Vox.com’s politics editor Laura McGann piled on, pointing to Gohmert’s statement on the House floor: “I just don’t even know why there aren’t more—aren’t uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be.”

McGann then corrected herself on Twitter. “I guess this was a callback to something Pelosi said this summer and Rs didn’t move to impeach. They knew she wasn’t inciting violence. Why do Ds think Trump was saying the same?” she asked.

I guess this was a callback to something Pelosi said this summer and Rs didn’t move to impeach. They knew she wasn’t inciting violence. Why do Ds think Trump was saying the same? — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) January 13, 2021

CNN analyst Asha Rangappa frantically wrote: “Holy shit. Is Gohmer encouraging MORE ‘uprisings’??!? Did I hear that right??????????”

To which, The Daily Beast‘s editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast answered, “Yes.”

Yes — Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) January 13, 2021

“That’s a quote from our Speaker,” Gohmert had even specified as the House of Representatives debate the matter of impeachment against President Donald Trump one week after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building. “Now, on our side, we didn’t take those quotes to be impeachable because we thought maybe she didn’t mean it. But by the Democrats taking this action, they’re saying, ‘No, we really mean to incite violence.’ That’s what you’re saying.”

On June 14, 2018, Pelosi stated these very words that Gohmert quoted in order to point out the left’s hypocrisy.

“I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. And maybe there will be, when people realize that this is a policy that they defend,” the minority leader lamented at the time.

Two years ago, Pelosi was urging the nation to protest the “barbaric” policy of separating migrant children from their parents after they illegally enter the country to seek asylum.

“This is how fake news works. They’re all partisans waiting to attack Republicans which makes them incapable of an objective thought process before they jump to get outrage clicks,” commented videographer Robby Starbuck. “Rep. Gohmert was quoting Nancy Pelosi when she tried to whip up rage in 2018.”

Starbuck concluded: “Fake news propagandists probably don’t remember though since they rarely cover calls to violence Dems make.”