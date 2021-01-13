https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/13/portland-reporter-asks-mayor-ted-wheeler-if-he-helped-set-the-precedent-for-political-violence-against-government-property/
If you look around Twitter today, you’ll likely run across photos of all the National Guardsman keeping guard over the Capitol Building, sleeping in hallways and in the rotunda, or keeping watch out front.
Wow. Just incredible… pic.twitter.com/fexBwoEdRg
— Kenneth Moton (@KennethMoton) January 13, 2021
You might also remember how much the mayors of Democratic cities bristled over the summer at President Trump’s intention to send in the National Guard to get rioting under control. Portland Ted Wheeler was offered federal assistance by the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security and brushed him off: “We do not need or want their help.”
Rioting went on nightly for months and extremists laid siege to the federal courthouse, tossing fireworks at authorities and blinding them with laser pens. Portland reporter Genevieve Reaume wondered if perhaps Wheeler’s tolerance for violence against government property set the tone for the storming of the Capitol?
Portland mayor @tedwheeler is offended when KATU reporter @GenevieveReaume asks the obvious: Did Portland’s tolerance of months of riots help provide a new normal that political violence against government property is okay? #antifa pic.twitter.com/mC23qPS47P
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 13, 2021
Because he knows it did.
— sarainitaly 🤷♀️ (@sarainitaly) January 13, 2021
That’s a fair question.
— RLC (@RLC19802020) January 13, 2021
He absolutely let this become the new norm.
— Adam Robertson (@adamrobertson48) January 13, 2021
Being offended by this conversation is another demonstration of his hesitant and ineffective leadership. So, the answer is ‘yes’.
— Bunny (@eliot606) January 13, 2021
Finally he gets upset about something.
— NR (@royhutchins) January 13, 2021
Offended because it’s true.
— punnypunypony (@emmathepony) January 13, 2021
Yes you helped normalize it… yes!
— Bill Brennan (@WPeeB) January 13, 2021
Yes. She is blaming you. 😂 😂
— Non Serviam (@ThomasH58329595) January 13, 2021
Siri, what is mock-indignation?
— James (@casperbakers) January 13, 2021
That is a great question and will never get an honest answer.
— TD Tommy (@tommyfrasier95) January 13, 2021
If the shoe fits Ted wear it.
— Chris & Casey (@ed02589668) January 13, 2021
Yep, I’m blaming him. He’s done nothing after watching our city be destroyed over the last year. The reporter had a good question.
— Gail Larson (@gaillarson) January 13, 2021
Nothing could ever possibly be his fault. 🙄 The fact that the title “mayor” is still in front of his name, is in and of itself a disgrace.
— Becky Chouinard (@BeckyChouinard) January 13, 2021
Very brave reporter is asking the question thousands of Portland residents are asking. Everyone knows the obvious answer.
— Dan DeBusschere (@DanDeBusschere) January 13, 2021
She is blaming you for destroying the city. You could have stopped it the first night.
— Sarah Wood #FindBertie (@WoodSarahMar) January 13, 2021
Zero. Self. Awareness.
— Sam Culper (@woodhull_abe) January 13, 2021
