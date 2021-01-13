https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-kennedy-asked-fbi-look-speaker-pelosis-father-connections-mob-documents-quietly-released-last-week-confirm/

President John F. Kennedy requested that Speaker Pelosi’s father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. be investigated by the FBI for his connections to organized crime. The related FBI documents were quietly released on January 6th.



On January 6th the FBI quietly released documents related to Nancy Pelosi’s father. Thomas D’Alesandro Jr was investigated by the FBI in 1961 per a request from President John F. Kennedy. The document drop was released while Big Media and the Democrats were busy approving a stolen election and pushing the narrative that Trump supporters are violent:

There were prior reports that D’Alesandro Jr was connected to the mob. The Federalist Papers reported in 2018:

Despite excuses from Hoover, allegations continued to pile up and President John F. Kennedy finally requested in 1961 that “D’Alesando’s involvement with Baltimore hoodlums; with favoritism in awarding city contracts; [and] protection for political contributors and the prosecution of local cases” be investigated.

The documents released on the 6th provide evidence that Pelosi’s father was investigated by the FBI based on Kennedy’s concerns. The results of the investigation were provided to Kennedy and his brother Bobby, the Attorney General.

The basis of the investigation was likely due to allegations that Pelosi’s father was connected to organized crime. The sources of the allegations who were still living in 1961 stated the information was based on hearsay and rumor.

The FBI noted that Pelosi’s father was being considered for a position that is considered not known and if any substantial derogatory information were developed, it should be reported and the investigation discontinued. The FBI noted that “substantiation of any of the allegations would eliminate D’Alesandro from whatever position he was being considered:

Pelosi’s father was assigned to Kenedy’s renegotiation board in the Kennedy Administration.

