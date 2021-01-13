https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/breaking-full-trump-video-statement-urges-calm-unity/

President Trump has released a new statement calling for an end to political violence “whether you are on the political left or on the political right.”

“There must be no violence, no lawbreaking, and no vandalism,” President Trump said in the 5 minute statement on the back of media reports of further protests planned.

The National Pulse maintains that the vast majority of Trump supporters engaged in peaceful protest on January 6th, and a handful of “accelerationist” activists with little actual political affiliation – such as the climate-change protesting horned shaman – intentionally tried to cause havoc to discredit supporters of the President.

Watch:

Share now:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

