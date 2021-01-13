https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-condemns-political-violence-slams-big-tech-censorship-new-video-message-white-house/

President Trump on Wednesday evening released a video message from the White House condemning political violence.

“I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country,” Trump said.

“No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag,” he said.

President Trump condemned Big Tech censorship and Soviet-style cancel culture.

“The efforts to censor, cancel, and blacklist our fellow citizens are wrong and they are dangerous. What is needed now is for us to listen to one another, not silence one another.”

WATCH:

Earlier Wednesday President Trump issued a statement calling for no violence at demonstration via a press release sent to reporters.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers.”

