President Trump has already been impeached for a second time, and he’s already been raked over the coals for not making a formal statement about the storming of the Capitol earlier. (Actually, that’s not entirely true; on the 13th, he issued a very brief statement saying, “In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind.”)

He’s personally banned from Twitter and Facebook, but Twitter has allowed the official White House account to stay up, and on Wednesday evening, Trump made a 5-minute statement in which he condemned the rioting at the Capitol and said that no true supporter of his would ever endorse political violence … which has sadly been proved wrong.

There have been a few times we’ve seen where Trump has made a great statement just a few days (or even months) too late.

It’s late, but it’s good.

