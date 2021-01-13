https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/13/president-trump-releases-video-says-no-true-supporter-of-his-could-ever-endorse-political-violence/

President Trump has already been impeached for a second time, and he’s already been raked over the coals for not making a formal statement about the storming of the Capitol earlier. (Actually, that’s not entirely true; on the 13th, he issued a very brief statement saying, “In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind.”)

He’s personally banned from Twitter and Facebook, but Twitter has allowed the official White House account to stay up, and on Wednesday evening, Trump made a 5-minute statement in which he condemned the rioting at the Capitol and said that no true supporter of his would ever endorse political violence … which has sadly been proved wrong.

Trump releases video: ‘I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week…No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence.’ — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 13, 2021

Trump video. He says “no true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 13, 2021

Thank you Mr. President! — Del Miles (@DelMiles) January 13, 2021

Thank you President Trump for all that you have done. 🇺🇸 — Michelle Wheeler (@ShellWheels) January 13, 2021

Amen! — Dot Courson (@DotCoursonArt) January 13, 2021

Behind you 100% Sir! — Christina (@Christi84995618) January 13, 2021

Andrew Jackson addressed the country from that exact same room after his second impeachment, and he prevailed — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 13, 2021

Thank you Mr President, you are a fine American!! Thank you for your great service to our nation. — Happy Camper Boston (@timmydude02169) January 13, 2021

Really great new tone. Perfect timing. — MericanDaddy (@MericanDaddy) January 13, 2021

Too little and far too late. — Robert Rigel (@RobertRigel) January 13, 2021

There have been a few times we’ve seen where Trump has made a great statement just a few days (or even months) too late.

It’s a little late for this. — hermmays (@hermmays) January 13, 2021

Clean up on aisle 88. — Brian Archibald (@archiebs) January 13, 2021

Too little too late — Pras (@SweMeatballs78) January 13, 2021

Does anyone else find it odd that this is the first video/communication and it was only published AFTER the vote for impeachment? — JB (@Exprsso) January 13, 2021

Still not conceding the election? — Prima Ultimo (@uniqobliq) January 13, 2021

This is the best thing he’s said in 4 years — Juice Box (@JuiceBo81756691) January 13, 2021

Good for Trump. This is probably the cleanest, most moral, clearest statement I’ve ever seen from him. This President Trump would have won in a landslide. https://t.co/XtN8JX4Wgo — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 13, 2021

This speech was spot on. A strong condemnation of the violence — ALL political violence — with a clear directive. Ironically, had Twitter not banned the president — or influential associated accounts — more people would see it more quickly. https://t.co/0MDD66U6kE — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 13, 2021

Excellent statement from President Trump 👍🇺🇸 https://t.co/AwS33ElQrb — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) January 13, 2021

Indeed. Wish he’d said it earlier and a lot! 🙏🏻 it helps. 🇺🇸 — Randall Phillips (@RandallCRP216) January 13, 2021

No blaming.

No bad mouthing the Democrats. Very good message — DeanLogic ♎ (@DeanLogic) January 13, 2021

Some good stuff that I won’t criticize. Yes, far too late w/ no acknowledgement of personal culpability. But better late than never, especially considering ongoing threats. Interestingly, nothing on impeachment. Still hasn’t explicitly conceded that he lost a legitimate election. https://t.co/LtfqZchYhN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 13, 2021

He didn’t. But we can move on. No one owes it to anyone to say anything. — FABULOUSSS_Biden (@FABULOUSS_Biden) January 13, 2021

He done nothing wrong. Thats why 99%+ of the people at his speech and in the Capitol didn’t do anything wrong. — Nellis (@NellisBilly1) January 13, 2021

Thank you for a very well thought out respectful message. I pray everyone will listen to it and take it to heart. — Gretchen Keskeys (@gretchenkeskeys) January 13, 2021

It’s late, but it’s good.

