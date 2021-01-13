https://www.oann.com/president-trump-touts-progress-of-border-wall-project/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-trump-touts-progress-of-border-wall-project

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:14 AM PT – Wednesday, January 13, 2021

President Trump recently paid a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border to tout his administration’s success in fighting illegal immigration. While speaking near a section of border wall at Alamo, Texas on Tuesday, the President celebrated the completion of more than 450 miles of border wall.

President Trump touts 450 miles of completed Border Wall pic.twitter.com/YrtqeU4q2l — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 12, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Securing the southern border has been a major focus throughout his presidency. President Trump warned the next administration against peeling back his border policies by noting it will likely cause the greatest immigration crisis the U.S. has ever seen.

“In particular, if our border security measures are reversed, it will trigger a tidal wave of illegal immigration, a wave like you’ve never seen before,” he stated. “And I can tell you that already waves are starting to come up from 2000 and 1000 and 500 miles away.”

During his speech, the President also called for peace and calm amid the current political climate. He said the MAGA agenda relies on respect for America’s institutions.

“Now is the time for our nation to heal and it’s time for peace and for calm,” he stated. “Respect for law enforcement and the great people within law enforcement, so many are here, is the foundation of the MAGA agenda”

President Trump also addressed calls for his cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment by suggesting the only person that would hurt is Joe Biden.

President Trump: The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt the Biden administration pic.twitter.com/ZF4fFBlZcv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 12, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

All in all, the President’s border wall will likely span about 475 miles by the end of the month.

