Yesterday, leftist activist and former Jewish Voice for Peace executive director Rebecca Vilkomerson was among the many nasty pieces of work rejoicing in the death of GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson.

So, while you may not be shocked by this tweet of hers, you’ll more than likely be disgusted:

Proud mama right here, everybody!

Just look at how well Rebecca’s telegraphed it:

It’s not just any woke parent who can cook up a ratio like that. Well done, Becky!

Imagine being proud of teaching your daughter that the men at Dunkirk — men who risked and gave their lives to defeat the Nazis — were “just a bunch of white boys.”

