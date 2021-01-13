https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/13/proud-woke-mom-has-apparently-been-teaching-her-woke-teenage-daughter-that-dunkirk-was-just-a-bunch-of-white-boys-waiting-for-boats/

Yesterday, leftist activist and former Jewish Voice for Peace executive director Rebecca Vilkomerson was among the many nasty pieces of work rejoicing in the death of GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson.

So, while you may not be shocked by this tweet of hers, you’ll more than likely be disgusted:

My 14 year old daughter’s description of the movie Dunkirk: “isn’t it just a bunch of white boys waiting for boats?” — Rebecca Vilkomerson (@RVilkomerson) January 12, 2021

Proud mama right here, everybody!

love to telegraph my failures as a parent. https://t.co/chmcVSuXq7 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 12, 2021

Just look at how well Rebecca’s telegraphed it:

It’s not just any woke parent who can cook up a ratio like that. Well done, Becky!

Imagine being proud of teaching your daughter that the men at Dunkirk — men who risked and gave their lives to defeat the Nazis — were “just a bunch of white boys.”

Yeah, never mind the whole “waiting to see if they’d come back alive from fighting the Nazis” part, right? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) January 12, 2021

Notice how she didn’t say it in German? — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 12, 2021

If my daughter had said that, I’d be far too ashamed to post that on Twitter. — Cornwall7000 ⛵️🐕 (@cornwall70001) January 12, 2021

My great-grandad fought the rearguard at Dunkirk with the Cameron Highlanders… only 60 out of 600 made it back to the U.K. You and your daughter ought to probably pay those guys a little more respect… — Lewis Collins (@lewiscollins26) January 12, 2021

What an absolutely detestable thing to say! My grandad was evacuated from that beach while his friends were dying all about him, fighting against fascism if you didn’t realise it! You are truly contemptible — Pontus Fractus 🤔 (@patchm66) January 12, 2021

My Grandfather was, and still is at Dunkirk, your daughter needs to learn some history and have some respect. pic.twitter.com/1bTsuQRMdT — Alan Taylor (@AlanDTaylor62) January 13, 2021

My father was at Dunkirk. Yes, he was a white boy waiting for a boat. And he was a scared white boy because he was being shelled and strafed as his mates lay dying on the blood soaked sand. You belittle his experience for likes on Twitter. You ought to be ashamed of yourself. — JohnCampbell (@JohnCam31307270) January 12, 2021

