https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/13/ratio-alert-nyt-journo-shocked-to-discover-that-regular-humans-use-zip-ties-for-legal-purposes/

In a now-deleted tweet, New York Times editor Lauren Wolfe was massively ratioed after she asked, “Do regular humans actually buy zip-ties? Have you ever bought a zip-tie? If so, what did you use it for?”

Do regular humans actually buy zip-ties? Have you ever bought a zip-tie? If so, what did you use it for? — Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) January 13, 2021

And then she followed it up with this gem: “I literally had no idea that there were this many people passionate about the legal use of zip ties”:

I literally had no idea that there were this many people passionate about the legal use of zip ties — Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) January 13, 2021

First up, there are people that don’t own zip-ties?

Literally every regular human I know owns zip ties. This is like Pauline Kael on steroids. https://t.co/qEHC1uedgB — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 13, 2021

And please enlighten us to the “legal use” of said common item, please:

😁😂 “the legal use of zip ties” 😆🤣 How many clowns are in that @nytimes clown car? https://t.co/wLeFFZZeH0 — “President Elect!!!” Tom (@BoreGuru) January 13, 2021

Don’t give them any ideas or else they’ll regulate zip ties next:

@CrimeADay , what might constitute an “illegal” use of zip ties? https://t.co/iswGwCleW3 — KCR (@wonderclutz) January 13, 2021

The paper of record, everyone:

Who says people at the NYT are out of touch with the common people? — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) January 13, 2021

But we have “zero surprise”:

zero surprise that this out of touch tweet is coming from a NYT editor https://t.co/1wo88czT1G — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 13, 2021

And here’s Twitchy favorite Iowahawk with a thread full of zingers:

And what’s up with all that WD-40 and duct tape?https://t.co/3Yq7aSYvsq — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 13, 2021

jfc, how does a regular human survive without several bags of zip-ties — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 13, 2021

I bet that everyone who writes for the New York Times has a tool box that only consists of a eyeglass screwdriver and 3 leftover Allen wrenches from IKEA — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 13, 2021

the rarified class of people who know exactly how the world should be run, but have to get a Task Rabbit to assemble their bookshelf — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 13, 2021

I dunno, maybe the problem with Twitter is that a tweet mocking a NYT blue check for not knowing regular people use zip ties is seen as support for a violent Nazi overthrow of the United States governmenthttps://t.co/BHyXhT7f7Q — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 13, 2021

Bingo.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

