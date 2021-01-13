https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/13/rep-brian-mast-i-lost-two-legs-for-jake-tappers-right-to-say-whatever-the-hell-he-wants/

The top-trending story on Twitchy right now — and it should be — is CNN anchor Jake Tapper questioning if Rep. Brian Mast is truly committed to democracy “here in the United States” because he voted against impeaching President Trump for a second time.

Word finally got around to Mast, who had this to say to Tapper:

And not that it needs to be said again, but can we talk about all the times Democrats have contested elections won by Republicans?

We’ve checked Tapper’s feed for an apology, but he’s too busy interviewing his friend James Comey.

