The top-trending story on Twitchy right now — and it should be — is CNN anchor Jake Tapper questioning if Rep. Brian Mast is truly committed to democracy “here in the United States” because he voted against impeaching President Trump for a second time.

Word finally got around to Mast, who had this to say to Tapper:

I lost two legs for @jaketapper‘s right to say whatever the hell he wants, but that free speech also protects the Republicans he is so eager to condemn for asking Constitutional questions about the election. https://t.co/ViNrwz9cbU — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) January 13, 2021

And not that it needs to be said again, but can we talk about all the times Democrats have contested elections won by Republicans?

Thank you for your sacrifice and continued service to this country! — Amy 🇺🇸 (@ThePoshPrincess) January 13, 2021

Thank you for your service, sir. — Maureen Jenkins (@Maureen2370) January 13, 2021

Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and for speaking truth to power. — saintlande (@saintlande) January 14, 2021

Holy shit, my dog AND my ficus tree felt this….ouch! — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) January 14, 2021

Thank you for your service. Jake is in the minority. Most are with you. : ) — Cornelia (@Corneli43583123) January 14, 2021

911 I’d like to report a murder — Acquire the Sire 🇺🇦🇲🇨🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Timelord420) January 14, 2021

@jaketapper is a disgrace. No surprise he represents @CNN — swing shift 🇺🇸 (@3kConservative) January 14, 2021

Thank you for your service both then and now. You are a true Patriot. Shame on Tapper and the propaganda horse he rode in on. — Doug Blodick (@DBlodick) January 14, 2021

It just goes to show you the liberal elites, they value your sacrifice when it’s for their beliefs. he’s ok with you being harmed but it has to be for the voice he wants heard or defended. This is why there is a divide. Do as I say, not as I do. Listen to me only #dems — SandyToes (@sandytoes77) January 14, 2021

You've done and sacrificed more for this country than @jaketapper would do in 100 lifetimes. He is a tool. — imanusmc (@imanusmc) January 14, 2021

He owes you an apology sir. And not one of those liberal apologies that go like this. “I’m sorry, but…” — Mike Dub 🇺🇸🚁 (@MW_MSFG) January 14, 2021

Most of the media people have been seriously deranged for 4.5 years so I do think they can control themselves — Taurus is a car not a sign (@Astrovannotdog) January 14, 2021

Jake is a grifter. Never risked or sacrificed a thing while he uses others’ sacrifices to pad his pockets. Disgraceful. — GodfroiDeBouillon (@GodfroiB) January 14, 2021

He owes you a pretty big apology. — The Galactic Ostrich (@GalacticOstrich) January 14, 2021

I might move to Florida just to vote for you. — Ol’ Dirty Hamster (@oldirtyhamster) January 14, 2021

God bless you Congressman, a man with legit nadz. Unlike Jake Tapper. — MsTonyDee (@CarmiOnTheVerge) January 14, 2021

Tapper is a POS and everyone knows it. Karma is coming. Hang tough, and thank you for you sacrifice Sir. — Tim Martin (@TM497) January 14, 2021

We’ve checked Tapper’s feed for an apology, but he’s too busy interviewing his friend James Comey.

Former FBI Director James Comey tells @jaketapper the Capitol attack was a “planned assault” https://t.co/kag4dexK5H — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 13, 2021

