https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/impeachment-cheney-house-trump/2021/01/13/id/1005475

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., says she’s not “going anywhere” after some Republican lawmakers called for her to resign for backing the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“I’m not going anywhere” Cheney, the House GOP Conference chairwoman, told reporters at the Capitol Wednesday, per CNN.

“This is a vote of conscience. It’s one where there are different views in our conference. But our nation is facing an unprecedented, since the civil war, constitutional crisis. That’s what we need to be focused on. That’s where our efforts and attention need to be.”

Five GOP House members have signaled their support for the effort to impeach Trump, including Jaime Herrera-Beutler of Washington, Fred Upton of Michigan, John Katko of New York and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Wyo., called on Cheney to step down from her leadership post.

“I don’t think she should be the chair of the Republican conference anymore,” Biggs, the head of the House Freedom Caucus, told Fox News host Shannon Bream. “The reality is she’s not representing the conference; she’s not representing the Republican ideals.”

Rep. Martin Rosendale, R-Mont., said Cheney was “weakening” the RNC.

“When Representative Cheney came out for impeachment today, she failed to consult with the Conference, failed to abide by the spirit of the rules of the Republican Conference, and ignored the preferences of Republican voters,” Rosendale said in a statement. “She is weakening our conference at a key moment for personal political gain and is unfit to lead. She must step down as Conference Chair.”

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan also called for Cheney to be removed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

