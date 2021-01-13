http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Zwfec8YppWs/

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal defenders, has been locked out of her Twitter account until inauguration day.

The news was shared by a Newsmax correspondent on Twitter and appears to have been confirmed by Rep. Boebert in a post on her campaign Instagram account.

#BREAKING: Newly inducted Republican Congresswoman @LaurenBoebert’s personal account has been suspended from Twitter until Inauguration Day without any further explanation. pic.twitter.com/lU64sMxJUN — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) January 13, 2021

“America, land of the free?” said Boebert in a post on Instagram.

Earlier today, the newly elected congresswoman was reportedly denied access to the House Chamber after refusing to allow Capitol police to search her bag.

According to KRDO news, Twitter said that Boebert had violated the Twitter rules, but didn’t specify which rule. The message shared by the Newsmax reporter also fails to identify any rule violated by Twitter.

News of Twitter’s censorship of Rep. Boebert comes as another major tech company, Google-owned YouTube, blacklists President Trump from its platform, in a campaign of corporate censorship so wide-ranging that it is drawing alarm from political leaders in France, Germany, Mexico and Australia.

Other companies ranging from Deutsche Bank to Salesforce have also said they will refuse service to Trump and his organizations in recent days.

The big tech purge is affecting large numbers of ordinary conservatives too. In addition to leading grassroots activists on the right, conservative influencers on Twitter have reported tens of thousands of lost followers amid a wide-ranging purge of grassroots conservatives.

As censorship has escalated, the free speech friendly social network Gab.com has reported hundreds of thousands of new users. The social network is rushing to put new servers online to handle the increased traffic volume.

