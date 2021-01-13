https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-blasts-democrats-supporting-riots-triggers-media-censored-mask-anti-impeachment-speech/

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) turned the tables on Democrats in her one minute floor speech Wednesday opposing the article of impeachment against President Trump that accuses him of inciting the storming of the Capitol last Wednesday. Greene called out the Democrats for supporting the rioters who torched and looted U.S. cities last year in the George Floyd riots. But it wasn’t the substance of her remarks the media reported. She triggered the media by calling out the mass censorship by Big Tech by wearing a COVID mask emblazoned with the word “CENSORED.”

“With their continued endorsement and incitement of BLM/Antifa violence, the Democrat impeachment of President Trump sets a precedent that members of their party should be removed from office. This impeachment is based on a lie. AGAIN!”

With their continued endorsement and incitement of BLM/Antifa violence, the Democrat impeachment of President Trump sets a precedent that members of their party should be removed from office. This impeachment is based on a lie. AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/60kKkJG0xp — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 13, 2021

The Trump War Room tweeted Greene’s speech noting this passage, “President Trump has held over 600 rallies in the last 4 years & none of them included assaulting police, destroying businesses or burning down cities. Democrats have spent all this time endorsing & enabling violent riots that left billions in property damage & 47 dead.”

Rep. @mtgreenee: Trump “has held over 600 rallies in the last 4 years & none of them included assaulting police, destroying businesses or burning down cities. Democrats have spent all this time endorsing & enabling violent riots that left billions in property damage & 47 dead.” pic.twitter.com/VA2u9LinAb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 13, 2021

“Thank you. Madam Speaker I am against the impeachment effort by the Democrats. President Trump has held over six hundred rallies in the last four years. None of them included assaulting police, destroying businesses or burning down cities. Democrats have spent all this time endorsing and enabling violent riots that left billions in property damage and forty-seven dead across the United States. Democrats are on record supporting violence when it serves their cause–in their own words, on social media, on interviews and on fundraising platform ActBlue. Democrats support defunding the police when it’s someone else’s city, someone else’s home and someone else’s business. Democrats will take away everyone’s guns just as long as they have guards with guns. Democrats’ impeachment of President Trump today has now set the standard that they should be removed for their support of violence against the American people. I yield back. Thank you.”

Transcribed by TGP.

A media meltdown ensued.

Yes, Marjorie Taylor Greene is wearing a mask that says “CENSORED” as she speaks into a microphone on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/i7401gseIU — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) January 13, 2021

Irony is dead as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green wears a mask emblazoned with the word “CENSORED”….as she speaks on the House Floor and on national television. pic.twitter.com/BSveOzRArv — Ashish Malhotra (@amalhotra2) January 13, 2021

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, as she is speaking freely on the House floor, wears a mask that says “censored.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 13, 2021

conservative voices are being silenced! pic.twitter.com/tjxBEDGhfh — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 13, 2021

Leaders of this movement are defined by having great privilege while feigning martyrdom and one couldn’t sum it up with a more apt visual. https://t.co/Ik6FLQ7qrp — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 13, 2021

The death of irony: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wears a mask that says “censored” as she speaks into a microphone in the House Chamber on national television. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) January 13, 2021

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is wearing a mask that has “censored” on it as she speaks in the House chamber to millions of viewers. pic.twitter.com/uFVc9Nctd9 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 13, 2021

Here’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a freshman Republican from Georgia, on the House floor, on live cable tv, wearing a “CENSORED” mask as she speaks to the world. pic.twitter.com/VN7VjcRZtl — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 13, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a member of Congress with more than 222,000 followers on this website, spoke from the House floor in a speech that was aired for anyone with an Internet connection to watch wearing a mask that says “censored” — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) January 13, 2021

The censorship is real. But notice the media went after her for her mask and not what she said. They didn’t want to talk about that.

BTW, the Congresswoman has the best masks in Congress.

I don’t think the Fake News Media likes my mask pic.twitter.com/qccB7f4Lur — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 13, 2021

