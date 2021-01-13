https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/marjorie-taylor-greene-impeachment-articles-gop/2021/01/13/id/1005516

President-elect Joe Biden – “bought off by foreign governments, Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies” – should be impeached when he takes office, according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Newsmax TV.

“I’m tired of Republicans who lay down and allow this country to be ravaged, allow Democrats to abuse their power in their positions, and I believe it’s time for Republicans to stand up for the American people and do a good job in Congress,” Greene told Wednesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable. We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies.

“So, on Jan. 21, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.”

Constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz warned the Senate during the first impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that attempting to impeach a president for an abuse of power is a slippery slope that would endanger democracy.

“If they want to lower the bar on what impeachment is then, yes, let’s roll with it,” Greene said. “Americans want this to happen. Americans are sick and tired and fed up.

“We don’t need a man serving in the presidency of the United States who is guilty of committing the crime of abuse of power and is under investigation with Hunter Biden’s laptop, his very own son. This is not the direction our country needs to go in and I hope my Republican colleagues agree with me.”

So, in her first two controversial weeks in Congress, Greene vowed to host Greg Kelly she would go there as opposed to staying above the fray after a second impeachment was passed Wednesday by House Democrats.

“No, absolutely not,” Greene said about avoiding playing the Democrats’ game in Congress. “We don’t let criminals serve in our office as president.”

Greene suggested turnabout is now fair play, even if a Biden impeachment will be a longshot in a Democrat-held House and Senate.

“The American people need hope; they need to know there are Republicans in Congress that are willing to stand up and fight for them, regardless of being in a minority, regardless of having all odds against us, against me, or against anyone in Congress,” she said.

Greene pointed to the video of Biden telling the story of withholding foreign aid from Ukraine, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ website fundraising to bail out rioters this summer.

“There is an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop in being bought and paid for by Chinese communist energy companies,” she continued. “This is a dangerous threat to our country, when we have a man that will be holding the power of the presidency but will so easily and is on record for abusing power.

“These people need to be held accountable. Republicans have not been strong enough in doing that.”

