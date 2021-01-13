If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who has a seat on the House Intelligence Committee and allegedly had sexual relations with a Chinese intelligence operative, compared Donald Trump to Osama bin Laden during an interview on PBS News.

Swalwell told the interviewee “well Osama bin Laden did not enter US soil on September 11 but it was widely acknowledged that he was responsible for inspiring the attack on our country,” saying Trump encouraged “hate speech that inspired and radicalized people to storm the Capitol.”

Swalwell made headlines at the end of last year when it was revealed that he and Chinese spy, Christine Fang, had a romantic and/or sexual relationship.

Just this week, Nancy Pelosi named Swalwell as Impeachment Manager for the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.



