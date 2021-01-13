https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/taylor-greene-impeachment-trump-democrats/2021/01/13/id/1005464

Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Wednesday denounced the Democratic Party as the “party of domestic terrorism” that has supported and provided a funding platform for Black Lives Matter’s racial justice protests that “terrorized Americans for the past year.”

In a furious condemnation during an interview on Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now,” Taylor Greene fiercely defended President Donald Trump as the House moved to impeach him — an effort that has garnered the support of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the third highest GOP leader.

“I find it absolutely disgraceful that the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference would join the Democrats and their impeachment, their witch hunt, lies,” Taylor Greene railed.

According to Taylor Greene, “every single one of those Democrats are guilty of … the same crime they’re accusing President Trump of, which President Trump is innocent.”

“He told his supporters at the [White House rally on Jan. 6] to protest peacefully… and patriotically march to the Capitol,” she said. “He did not call for riots. He did not call for an attack. He did not plan it. He did not promote it, and he did not cause this attack to happen.”

Taylor Greene alleged Democrats have done worse.

“The Democrats are the ones that supported the BLM and antifa violent riots [that] burned down cities, occupied cities and terrorized Americans for the past year,” she charged. “And then they funded BLM on their fundraising platform Act Blue.”

“The Democrat Party is the party of domestic terrorism,” she alleged. “The Democratic Party are the ones that should be held accountable for all of the violence, destruction …that has been wreaked on this country the past year.”

“So go ahead Democrats,” she warned. “If this is what you want to do, you will definitely get a taste of your own medicine.”

