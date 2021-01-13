https://www.oann.com/report-china-russia-hacking-u-s-vaccine-supply-chain/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=report-china-russia-hacking-u-s-vaccine-supply-chain

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:41 AM PT – Wednesday, January 13, 2021

National Counterintelligence and Security Center Chief William Evanina said several countries are targeting America’s coronavirus vaccine supply chain.

In an interview Tuesday, Evanina said Russia and China are engaging in cyber warfare against the U.S.

He believes the country’s adversaries are trying to get a peak at our systems through intelligence gathering operations.

This comes on the heels of a SolarWinds hack in which U.S. government agencies and private firms were the victims of a massive data breach.

“We’ve had too many wake up calls and I think right now, as we put into context our counterintelligence strategy in America, supply chain management is the second pillar,” Evanina explained. “And I think we have to find the right mechanism, the right modality, where we can have real life public and private partnership that’s beyond what we see now.”

NCSC Director Evanina today discussed recent supply chain attacks with @postlive: “We’ve had too many wake-up calls.” Mitigation requires a more robust public-private sector partnership and adoption of “zero-trust” mentality. Watch at: https://t.co/D7TbseWqjm — NCSC (@NCSCgov) January 12, 2021

Evanina has warned that cyber threats will only increase in the future as new technological developments, especially 5G, are within arm’s reach.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

