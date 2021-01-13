https://noqreport.com/2021/01/13/satan-is-not-a-democrat/

For weeks before the election, I warned readers that there was only one way President Trump could lose. I said he would win the actual vote in a landslide, but the left would try to steal the election. But I acknowledged that they couldn’t do it, not them alone. My pre-election prediction was 90% for President Trump. The 10% was not out of fear of men but of principalities and powers spoken of in Ephesians 6:12.

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

I’ve quoted that verse so many times over the years that one podcaster called me “the Ephesians 6:12 dude.” He’s not wrong. I firmly believe that the forces of darkness have made lies seem like the truth to tens of millions of Americans and billions worldwide. We’re seeing that manifest today with the prevailing narrative that President Trump sparked the Capitol riots. We’re watching as the same people who excused away massive Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots throughout the summer last year are now assigning unambiguous blame to the President. They’re using doctored videos and gaslighting rhetoric to spread this as a strong delusion covers this nation.

But there’s another delusion that’s spreading. A more accurate characterization is that a distraction has many people on the right side of the political discussion completely missing the point. This distraction is the political component of evil. We witnessed the stealing of the presidential election and the inexplicable cover-up. It’s not inexplicable that mainstream media, Big Tech, all Democrats, and the Republican Establishment tried to cover it up. It’s inexplicable that they succeeded despite an overabundance of evidence that massive voter fraud took place. This could only happen, as I predicted before the election, if the 10% I attributed to supernatural forces of evil actually took hold. In retrospect, I should have been at 50/50 the whole time.

Now, we have to start seeing this for what it really is. I’ve had many tell me to avoid politics and focus solely on winning souls, spreading the Gospel, and sparking revival. These are definitely worthy causes, but there’s a reason I remain politically focused with my commentaries. To fight the battle and spread a Biblical worldview, we must be allowed to do so. Right now, the political left is the biggest threat to our religious liberties. They’re aided by companies and organizations in the private sector who use “cancel culture” to stifle the faithful. Just today, PayPal cut off GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding site. PayPal used political rhetoric based on the Capitol riots to justify their actions.

More people need to wake up to the fact that winning these elections and taking over the House, Senate, and White House had very little to do with a political agenda. Satan is not a Democrat. He simply uses Democrats to advance his true agenda against God and His church. Satan doesn’t care if taxes are raised or lowered. He doesn’t care about raising the minimum wage to $15/hr or if high-capacity magazines get banned. He cares about tearing down the church and replacing it with nihilism and hopelessness.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Satan’s agenda is much bigger than an election. Do I believe the forces of evil worked against us to steal the election? Yes. But let’s stop assuming that getting rid of President Trump and a Republican majority in the Senate was anywhere near his end goal. It’s a step towards removing our religious liberties and isolating the faithful. When we’re divided, unable to attend church and experience fellowship, we are most challenged to grow in our faith. We’re more susceptible to backsliding, more open to sin.

This all ties into the coronavirus lockdowns, which is all tied into The Great Reset, which is all tied into whatever evil is planned for us in the near future. This is why I continue to fight the political battles. The strong delusions that are spreading around our nation and across the globe are aided by our political misfortunes racking up.

A good friend of mine, Pastor Ken Peters, has rightly called on churches to participate in political discourse. He started Patriot Church in Lenoir City outside of Knoxville, TN, and has been aggressive with his political activism while keeping the Gospel at the forefront of his teaching.

The push to get religious organizations to participate in the world of politics has seen objections from many. I know because pretty much any article in which I mingle the two gets hit by someone saying all we need is revival and that governance is not the concern of the church. This attitude suits the left just fine as the last thing they want is for Christians in America to become as politically active as they’ve been in the past.

Then, you have lukewarm church leaders who will do anything they can to avoid politics for three reasons. The first is a reason they often cite and may even believe it themselves, but it’s silly. They say their tax-exempt status must be protected, and while the risk of losing this status is practically non-existent, it’s a great excuse to shut down conversations.

The second and arguably biggest reason they don’t want to get political is because they don’t want to offend their church members. Whether a pastor sides with one party or the other, one candidate or the other, they often keep their opinions to themselves.

Lastly, there’s the fear of being perceived as a bigot. It’s a said testament to modern society that being “conservative” has been associated with being racist or hateful against any protected groups. Being religiously conservative is doubly challenged in this regard. So, many pastors have stopped tackling important Biblical issues that enter the political realm to avoid the hassle of explaining their positions.

We need to increase freedom in order to facilitate spreading the Gospel. The sooner we realize our political battles are less about politics and more about stopping the adversary from silencing the church, the better prepared we’ll be to wage a righteous war.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

