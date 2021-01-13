https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/shocking-pelosi-chooses-china-spy-lover-eric-swalwell-new-impeachment-panel/

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her team of dreams for the next sham impeachment of President Trump. Eric Swalwell who recently was in the news for shagging a Chinese spy is the noblest of her team members.

Pelosi is attempting to impeach President Trump for a second time on another lie leading to another unconstitutional abuse of power. Pelosi hates President Trump because he is for the American people and not China. After stealing the 2020 election from the President, Pelosi wants to make sure President Trump knows she hates him.

Pelosi still has not released one testimony hidden in the Capitol archives from her last impeachment. This is because this testimony with Deep Stater Michael Atkinson will totally unravel the corrupt first impeachment.

Tonight Pelosi released the names of the proud Democrats who are leading this garbage dump of Congressional abuse. Pro Trump News reports:

Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers Nancy Pelosi has officially announced the impeachment managers for President Trump.

JUST IN – @SpeakerPelosi announces Trump impeachment managers. 7/9 are women, people of color, or LGBTQ.https://t.co/7zMellOz0s — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 13, 2021

Here they are:

NEW: Pelosi names impeachment managers Raskin

DeGette

Cicilline

Castro

Swalwell

Lieu

Neguse

Dean — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 13, 2021

These people are clowns and criminals. After they participate in the greatest heist in world history they are trying to impeach President Trump for claiming his election was stolen. Simply beyond outrageous.

The clowns running the circus are led by Representative Eric Swalwell. It was recently reported that Swalwell was shagging a Chinese spy who shagged some other Democrat politicians as well. It’s unknown what information or deals were given by Swalwell in return for his spy’s companionship.

Democrats don’t care. Their man of integrity is Eric Swalwell.

