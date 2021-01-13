https://thehill.com/homenews/house/534068-sixth-house-republican-backs-trump-impeachment

Rep. Dan NewhouseDaniel (Dan) Milton NewhouseGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment Rep. Rick Allen tests positive for COVID-19 The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Trump, Biden clash over transition holdup, pandemic plans MORE (R-Wash.) on Wednesday afternoon announced he would vote to impeach President Trump Donald TrumpGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment YouTube temporarily bars uploading of new content on Trump’s channel House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump MORE on a charge of inciting last week’s deadly U.S. Capitol riots, becoming the sixth Republican to do so.

“This is a pivotal and solemn moment in our country’s history. I wholeheartedly believe our nation — and the system of government it was founded upon — may well be in jeopardy if we do not rise to this occasion. This is not a decision I take lightly,” Newhouse said in a statement Wednesday.

My full statement on the House impeachment vote: pic.twitter.com/X74Sgq1Nqu — Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) January 13, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

“A vote against this impeachment is a vote to validate the unacceptable violence we witnessed in our nation’s capital,” added Newhouse. “It is also a vote to condone President Trump’s inaction. He did not strongly condemn the attack nor did he call in reinforcements when our officers were overwhelmed. Our country needed a leader, and President Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office.”

Newhouse affirmed his support on the House floor, saying he did so “with a heavy heart.”

GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse: “I will vote yes on these articles of impeachment.” #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/xSckuDVvcK — The Hill (@thehill) January 13, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike in 2019, when Trump was impeached in the House along party lines, at least six House Republicans have said they will vote to impeach him Wednesday, including Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Republican Fred Upton says he’ll vote to impeach Trump MORE (Wyo.), the third-highest ranking Republican in the chamber.

Other Republicans backing impeachment include Reps. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Republican Fred Upton says he’ll vote to impeach Trump MORE (Ill.), John Katko John Michael KatkoGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Republican Fred Upton says he’ll vote to impeach Trump MORE (N.Y.), Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment Republican Fred Upton says he’ll vote to impeach Trump GOP lawmakers introduce resolution to censure Trump over Capitol riot MORE (Mich.) and Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment Kinzinger says he’ll vote to impeach Trump Katko becomes first Republican to say he’ll vote to impeach Trump MORE (Wash.).

Rep. Jason CrowJason Crow‘I saw my life flash before my eyes’: An oral history of the Capitol attack Overnight Defense: National Guard boosts DC presence ahead of inauguration | Lawmakers demand probes into troops’ role in Capitol riot | Financial disclosures released for Biden Pentagon nominee Duckworth demands Pentagon investigate whether troops participated in Capitol riots MORE (D-Colo.) said on MSNBC Wednesday that he had spoken with other House Republicans who said they feared for their lives if they voted for impeachment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

