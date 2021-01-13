https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/sp-500-nasdaq-close-slightly-higher-led-tech-shares/

(CNBC) — The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed slightly higher on Wednesday, led by tech shares, as traders kept an eye on interest rates, the political uncertainty coming out of Washington and a still raging pandemic.

The broader market index gained 0.2% to end the day at 3,809.84, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.4% to 13,128.95. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed just 8.22 points lower, or 0.03%, at 31,060.47.

Intel jumped nearly 7% on news that CEO Bob Swan would step down, effective Feb. 15. Other tech-related names also caught a bid, with Netflix and Amazon popping 2.7% and 1.4%, respectively. Apple also closed higher by more than 1%.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

