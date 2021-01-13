https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/569748/

Last week Steve Bannon’s WarRoom was taken down – censored by YouTube and the tech giants.

The War Room is one of the top podcasts in America. Thousands of viewers were watching the stream live at the time.

The show airs live on the rapidly-growing Real America’s Voice News, the War Room: Pandemic site, and the John Fredericks Radio Network live each day from 10AM-12PM ET and 5PM – 6PM.

The show is also on Rumble.

On Parler, the War Room receive millions of impressions each day and has a highly-engaged following approaching 275,000.

On Wednesday morning, as Democrats continue their assault on Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Assembly, Rabbi Aryeh Spero called on patriotic Americans to not give up against this onslaught by the left.

This morning we are posting the live-stream video for The War Room.

Via America’s Voice Video:

