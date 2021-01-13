https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/swalwell-shouldve-kept-his-big-mouth-shut/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kathy Bookvar appeals ‘certification halt’ to PA Supreme Court…
November 25, 2020
Things are getting interesting…
December 8, 2020
Lisa Murkowski just sealed her political future… Buh-bye bish…
January 9, 2021
Chanting ‘F the Proud Boys’…
January 10, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy