46-year-old Herbert Nixon Flores, a ten-times deported MS-13 gang member recently released by Los Angeles Police Department gunned down his ex-girlfriend, Karen Ruiz in front of their 3-year-old daughter, then committed suicide.

Mara Salvatrucha, commonly referred to as MS-13 is a notoriously violent gang formed in Los Angeles by (mostly illegal) immigrants from El Salvador.

Last week Flores was released in Los Angeles by LAPD after they ignored a detainer for Flores to be handed over to ICE and he went on to murder his ex-girlfriend in Pacoima, in Los Angeles County.

According to KIRO7, a babysitter’s Nest security camera captured Flores shooting his ex-girlfriend pointblank several times.

The footage, released by the Los Angeles Police Department, shows Ruiz get out of her SUV and reach into the back seat. Her 3-year-old daughter can be seen moving around in what appears to be a child safety seat. Suddenly, a car pulls rapidly behind the SUV. Ruiz apparently spots her ex-boyfriend’s car and, screaming in obvious terror, runs toward the front door of the home. Los Angeles Detective Sharon Kim told NBC Los Angeles that Ruiz, who had recently ended the relationship, had an active restraining order against Flores. Flores runs after her, a pistol in hand. As Ruiz, who is out of camera range at the front door, screams for help, he grips the gun in both hands and fires. Flores fires six bullets at Ruiz, appearing to follow her body with the gun barrel as she falls to the ground.

A nationwide manhunt was launched over the weekend after Flores fled from California to Dallas, Texas where the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force began tracking him.

As soon as Flores realized he was being followed by law enforcement, he exited his vehicle and fatally shot himself.

Several media outlets reporting on this story glossed over the fact that Flores was an illegal alien and MS-13 gang member and referred to him simply as a “fugitive” who committed suicide after killing his girlfriend.

Thanks to the Center For Immigration Studies, we know that Flores was a dangerous MS-13 gang member who illegally entered the United States and was released due to deadly sanctuary city policies passed by Democrat politicians.

Herbert Nixon Flores was an illegal criminal alien and a member of the notoriously violent MS-13 gang. He has an extensive 30-year criminal record – burglary, illegal entry, concealed weapon, domestic violence, vandalism, transportation of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, etc. He has been ordered removed and physically deported 10 times. This case is just one of the many examples of illegal re-entry of deported criminals that illustrates the importance of border security and interior enforcement. But Los Angeles County is a sanctuary jurisdiction with policies that prohibit cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including a policy to ignore ICE detainers. ICE issues a detainer and warrant when it has probable cause to arrest an inmate who is already in the custody of a local jail; this notifies the jail that ICE intends to take custody of the alien and authorizes the jail to hold the individual for a brief period for ICE. As recently as September 2020, a detainer was issued for Flores to be turned over to ICE, when he was in custody of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) following his arrest on a charge of domestic violence with injury. Nevertheless, the LAPD released Flores, giving him the opportunity to continue to commit crimes in his community and surrounding communities – and he did.

