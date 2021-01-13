https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/project-veritas-texas-voter-fraud-ken-paxton/2021/01/13/id/1005517

A woman caught surreptitiously on video bragging about “flipping” people to vote for Democrats in Texas has been arrested on several felony counts of election fraud, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday.

Rachel Rodriguez was arrested Wednesday and charged with election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot.

Paxton, who was maligned by Democrats and liberals for his lawsuit challenging the results of the Nov. 3 election in an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, hailed the arrest as proof of election fraud.

“Many continue to claim that there’s no such thing as election fraud,” Paxton said in a statement. “We’ve always known that such a claim is false and misleading, and [Wednesday] we have additional hard evidence. This is a victory for election integrity and a strong signal that anyone who attempts to defraud the people of Texas, deprive them of their vote, or undermine the integrity of elections will be brought to justice.”

Rodriguez’s arrest came following an investigation spurred by video recorded by conservative activist James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas.

In the video released in October, Rodriguez could be seen persuading an elderly woman to alter her vote on her mail-in ballot from Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to his Democratic opponent MJ Hegar, then rewarding her with a shawl as a gift – an apparent violation of election law.

Rodriguez also said on the video she was bringing “at least 7,000 ballots to the polls” in the San Antonio area, and she had a team of at least five other people working on “flipping people.”

She also claimed she was working for Republican congressional candidate Mauro Garza, and while she was trying to convince voters to vote for him, she also was urging them to vote a straight Democratic ticket on the rest of the ballot.

Garza said after the video was released Rodriguez was a former campaign volunteer, and he condemned voter fraud.

