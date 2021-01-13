https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/13/texas-woman-arrested-on-four-felony-charges-including-election-fraud-and-illegal-voting/

OK, just to get it out of the way, we doubt there were enough cases like this one to flip the election to Donald Trump, but still, as someone said in the comments, they don’t see a Twitter warning that this claim is disputed.

In any case, a Texas election official caught on tape by James O’Keefe and Project Veritas has been arrested on four felony charges, including election fraud and illegal voting.

Breaking 911 reports:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced the arrest of Rachel Rodriguez for election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot. Each charge constitutes a felony under the Texas Election Code. Rodriguez was exposed in a Project Veritas video last fall while she engaged in vote harvesting leading up to the 2020 election.

The Election Fraud Division of the Office of the Attorney General reviewed dozens of hours of unedited, raw footage, which led to this arrest. In an uncharacteristic moment of honesty, Rodriguez acknowledged on video that what she was doing is illegal and that she could go to jail for it. If convicted, Rodriguez could face up to 20 years in prison.

The woman’s party affiliation isn’t mentioned in either the story or the statement by Paxton, but reports say she was working on behalf of Republican congressional candidate Mauro Garza, who lost on Nov. 3.

Yeah, where’s the warning that this claim about election integrity is disputed?

Seriously, we don’t have a lot of faith in the Biden administration to tackle election reform — Congress is already making moves to dissolve the Electoral College — but this country really needs to work on a better system.

“This is the fourth announcement by Paxton of an arrest in connection with fraudulent voting during or shortly after the 2020 election,” reports The Texan. “As of July, the Texas Attorney General’s Office had prosecuted 457 instances of voter fraud in Texas since 2004.”

Here’s the Project Veritas video:

