Ashli Babbitt was an unarmed Trump supporter who entered the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

She was gunned down that day by a Capitol policeman who to date has remained unnamed. Why is that?

Ashli Babbitt was in the Capitol on January 6th.

It’s unknown if she caused any damage to the Capitol or if she broke any laws. But she was unarmed and she was gunned down by a Capitol policeman. (Warning graphic)

We reported a couple days ago that the US Attorney’s Office in DC opened a federal excessive force investigation into Babbitt’s shooting death:

What we know about the shooter was that he appears to be a black police officer.

What are they not telling the American public?

Why is this man’s identity protected? What is the Democrat-Media Complex hiding?

For some reason, after a week we still don’t know who shot and killed an unarmed woman in the US Capitol.

