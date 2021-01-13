https://trendingpolitics.com/it-begins-wapo-contributor-says-trump-supporters-need-to-be-deprogrammed/

In the wake of the U.S. Capitol Building assault last week, supporters of President Donald Trump need to come to grips with the fact that the unhinged left is coming for all of us, and they’re not keeping it secret because they know they will not be held to the same standards as we are.

If a Trump-supporting journalist, for instance, wrote that Democrats “need to be deprogrammed” – a distinct suggestion that they be rounded up and hauled off to ‘reeducation camps’ along the lines of Communist China or the former Soviet Union, they would be deplatformed, thrown out of their job, and be made unemployable, probably for the rest of their life.

But when a Democrat-supporting journalist writes something like that, the left-wing commentariat agree and the social media tech lords look the other way.

Breitbart News has more:

Tuesday, Washington Post columnist and MSNBC contributor Eugene Robinson referred to President Donald Trump’s supporters as “members of a cult” that he says need to be “reprogrammed.” Robinson, on “Morning Joe,” asked New York Times writer and 1619 Project” creator Nikole Hannah-Jones how to start and complete the “process” of deprogramming the Trump supporters.

“[T]he difference between the white citizens’ councils and the Klan back in the days of Jim Crow, and you know, Klan was lower-income, white citizens’ councils were the Josh Hawleys and Ted Cruzes of their day. But so, here’s the situation, though. … There are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans who somehow need to be deprogrammed. It’s as if they are members of a cult, the Trumpist cult, and they have to be deprogrammed. Do you have any idea how we start that process, much less complete it?” Robinson asked.

“I don’t. I’m a journalist. I don’t know how we can stop people,” Hannah-Jones replied. “I know we can look to history, though. What ultimately breaks that power structure in the South is enforcement, right? There has to be consequences. And then once you get those consequences, I think people have to take a second look at their actions. And they have to be much more afraid to do the types of kind of violence that we saw last week.”

There you have it: Blatant racism disguised as idle social and political commentary. Now, imagine if a white Trump supporter had said that about these two…

Nevertheless, this is what they think of us. This is what they want to do to us. And if you think they won’t praise and go along with this lunacy should it come to pass, you’re mistaken.

They will. After all, they called for it.

