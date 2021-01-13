https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/13/third-graders-creating-identity-maps-and-highlighting-the-identities-that-hold-power-and-privilege/

We’ve done a few posts on Christopher F. Rufo, who is serving as a clearinghouse for whistleblower documents from schools, businesses, and government agencies that are putting their people through anti-racist or critical race theory workshops and lessons. He’s back and has some documents from the third-grade curriculum for an elementary school in Cupertino, Calif. As is standard in anti-racist training, those with privilege begin by confessing it (along, sometimes, with “land acknowledgment” — that is, admitting that the training is taking place on stolen land).

SCOOP: A Cupertino elementary school forces third-graders to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities, then rank themselves according to their “power and privilege.” I’ve obtained exclusive whistleblower documents from inside the classroom. They will shock you. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2021

First, the teacher told the eight- and nine-year-old students that they live in a “dominant culture” of “white, middle class, cisgender, educated, able-bodied, Christian[s]” who “created and maintained” this culture in order “to hold power and stay in power.” pic.twitter.com/vxFaDSVl4z — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2021

Reading from This Book Is Antiracist, the teacher taught the children the theory of “intersectionality” and claimed that “those with privilege have power over others” and that “folx who do not benefit from their social identities … have little to no privilege and power.” pic.twitter.com/GX77Og36Ai — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2021

“Folx.”

The teacher asked students to create an “identity map,” listing their race, class, gender, religion, family structure, and other characteristics. They were told to “circle the identities that hold power and privilege.” pic.twitter.com/pENBJeZ3cF — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2021

So the kids write down their socioeconomic class and race and then identify where they hold power and privilege.

In a related assignment assignment, the children were asked to write short essays describing which aspects of their identities “hold power and privilege” and which are “oppressed”—in effect, ranking themselves according to the intersectional hierarchy. pic.twitter.com/kAJurjRlAp — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2021

Parents at the school were scandalized. “They were basically teaching racism to my eight-year-old,” said one parent, who rallied a half dozen families to protest the curriculum and demanded a meeting with the principal. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2021

One Chinese-American parent compared the training to the Cultural Revolution: “Growing up in China, I had learned it many times. The outcome is the family will be ripped apart; husband hates wife, children hate parents. I think it is already happening here.” — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2021

Luckily, the group of Asian-American parents was able to shut down the training from the school. But they are worried that the cultural revolution is spreading: “We think some of our school board members are [critical race theory] activists and they must go.” — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2021

Read the full story here. Will be posting to City Journal later tonight.https://t.co/zuOpGXJ8DU — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2021

This is child abuse. I hate to sound like a cliché, but it is. We’re destroying our children, we’re destroying our future. This is vile, idk how we so thoroughly lost the plot… https://t.co/BszMpbuOOP — new year, same hoe (@notbrodyjenner) January 14, 2021

The Cultural Revolution is an analogy we need to hear more often. My sense is few people are familiar, but many parallels are striking—far more than with early 20th century revolutions or movements. https://t.co/cWFmfH90Pp — Nate Fischer (@NateAFischer) January 14, 2021

Brainwashing — Jason (@jasonmaskell) January 13, 2021

I thought school was to teach math, reading, writing, science & the arts? What school subjects are being pushed aside to brainwash kids? — THE INMATES ARE RUNNING THE ASYLUM (@AreInmates) January 13, 2021

In earlier posts, we’ve seen them slip this under the “Civics” umbrella — there’s plenty of room under there.

We are living in an era of absolute lunatics. — Carly Benson (@carlybbenson) January 14, 2021

For non-Americans, third grade means we’re talking about 8 and 9 year olds!!! — bitcartel (@bitcartel) January 13, 2021

I remember drawing pictures of fruit in 3rd grade. Have I perhaps suppressed the memories of my privileged middle class up-bringing: intact family, father white collar worker, stay-at-home mother? — CT Cynic (@CTcynic) January 13, 2021

Do these kids even know which socioeconomic class they’re in?

This insane—I cannot believe that 8-year-olds are being asked to identify their socioeconomic “class” and then, presumably unless working-class, to feel guilt and shame about their unwarranted “privilege”. That is exactly how communist totalitarian states brainwashed children. — 𝙴𝚍 𝙿𝚢𝚛𝚘𝚜 (@EdKPyros) January 13, 2021

Our public school system has been headed in this direction for a long time. I am sure it is about to get ramped up. Thanks for all that you do exposing this! — Rosy Outlook (@enufcraziness) January 13, 2021

Glad to hear that those parents are fighting back on this. — Karen (@sewlove47) January 13, 2021

Remember when schools were mostly in it to teach math? Sadly I won’t be shocked. This has been going on too long. — Polycarp (@1Timothy115) January 13, 2021

This stuff is pretty mild compared to some others I’ve seen. — Diamond Hands™ (@TroyRubert) January 14, 2021

I was just thinking how we need more neo-Marxists in our elementary schools too — Reggie Belafonte (@oofVYzq1uVCA1JQ) January 14, 2021

This is the most deplorable element of Progressivism, that of the forcible indoctrination of children who cannot yet critically think about what is being done to them. — K.L. Coones (@KLCoones) January 14, 2021

Wow. And I thought my school beginning their staff meetings with an acknowledgment that we are on the stolen land of the local native tribe was over the top — Michael (@michaelbrianma4) January 14, 2021

Told you.

