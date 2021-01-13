https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/13/third-graders-creating-identity-maps-and-highlighting-the-identities-that-hold-power-and-privilege/

We’ve done a few posts on Christopher F. Rufo, who is serving as a clearinghouse for whistleblower documents from schools, businesses, and government agencies that are putting their people through anti-racist or critical race theory workshops and lessons. He’s back and has some documents from the third-grade curriculum for an elementary school in Cupertino, Calif. As is standard in anti-racist training, those with privilege begin by confessing it (along, sometimes, with “land acknowledgment” — that is, admitting that the training is taking place on stolen land).

“Folx.”

So the kids write down their socioeconomic class and race and then identify where they hold power and privilege.

In earlier posts, we’ve seen them slip this under the “Civics” umbrella — there’s plenty of room under there.

Do these kids even know which socioeconomic class they’re in?

Told you.

