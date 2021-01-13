https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/cnn-jake-tapper-questions-patriotism-disabled-war-vet-rep-brian-mast-voting-impeachment-president-trump/

CNN anchor Jake Tapper is the hippest guy in TV news. Just ask him. The former Democrat activist is feeling on top of the world now with Democrats in control in D.C. and regularly trash talks Republicans even though he purports to be a straight news reporter. As these things go, Tapper’s hubris caught up with him Wednesday afternoon on CNN when he questioned the patriotism of Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), a veteran who lost both legs in war in Afghanistan in 2010, for not voting to impeach President Trump.

Tapper: “…Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida who lost his legs by the way fighting for democracy abroad, although I don’t know what his, I don’t know about his commitment to it here in the United States…”

Video clip posted by the Daily Caller:

Jake Tapper: “Congressman Brian Mast… who lost his legs by the way fighting for democracy abroad, although I don’t know — about his commitment to it here in the United States” pic.twitter.com/GidrZHUzOe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 13, 2021

Tapper’s comment came in a discussion about Mast asking during his House floor speech on impeachment if any rioter had said they were invited by President Trump. The New York Post reported on Mast’s question:

“I rise with a very simple question. On January 6, thousands broke the law by taking siege of our Capitol here with us inside,” Mast began. “Has any one of those individuals who brought violence on this Capitol been brought here to answer whether they did that because of our president?” he asked. More than 27 seconds of awkward silence followed as a masked Mast stared ahead stone faced and in the background, freshman Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could be seen throwing her hands up in confusion. Mast, an Afghanistan War veteran, relented after the prolonged period of silence saying, “It appears I will receive no answer.”

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) not having the speech he thought he’d have. pic.twitter.com/n6JWgh3a4Y — The Recount (@therecount) January 13, 2021

Longer clip of CNN discussion. Nowhere can they say that Trump called for violence, which was Mast’s question.

Dana Bash rebuts Republican claims — notably made by Brian Mast — that we haven’t heard any Capitol rioters say they were there because of the president. “There’s video of this! Just Exhibit A of the reams of evidence that we have.” pic.twitter.com/UhJtP9SxmP — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 13, 2021

Photos of Mast earlier in the day speaking with troops deployed to protect the Capitol:

Rep. Brian Mast, a military combat veteran, is giving history lesson to US troops deployed to the Capitol. Says he’s going to try to get them into the Speakers Gallery for the famous view. pic.twitter.com/WAfRXrlPsr — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021

.@RepBrianMast, a US Army Veteran, in the Capitol Rotunda this morning chatting with National Guard troops Mast tells me the fact that we’re at this point is “really beyond comprehension”. He adds that he’s “proud to see” the National Guard always doing what they’re asked to do pic.twitter.com/XTYBiVnwiJ — Kelly Phares (@kellyfphares) January 13, 2021

Veteran @RepBrianMast gives an impromptu Capitol tour to National Guard pic.twitter.com/9Id43gdpWo — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) January 13, 2021

As I wrote earlier, Jake Tapper is the hippest guy on TV news, just ask him. Earlier Wednesday he promoted his appearance on the Ellen show and showed off his anti-Trump art on his wall.

Will be along with esteemed colleagues @wolfblitzer @DanaBashCNN @abbydphillip and others anchoring around the impeachment proceedings today starting at around noon ET In addition will be chatting about everything on @TheEllenShow — Stay safe, everybody pic.twitter.com/NmqmU7KuUQ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 13, 2021

Art by @blammo70 — a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck pic.twitter.com/5d7b2OwL6D — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 13, 2021

