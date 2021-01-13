https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/freedom-caucus-chief-calls-for-cheney-to-resign-post/
No matter what happens this next week, President Trump’s America First agenda and movement will prosper.
The radical left will not be able to stop what the president started. pic.twitter.com/bFEA4Camoa
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 13, 2021
“When Representative Cheney came out for impeachment today, she failed to consult with the Conference, failed to abide by the spirit of the rules of the Republican Conference, and ignored the preferences of Republican voters,” Rosendale said in a statement. “She is weakening our conference at a key moment for personal political gain and is unfit to lead. She must step down as Conference Chair.”
Please see my statement on Republican Conference leadership pic.twitter.com/0jZn6l5NcX
— Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) January 13, 2021