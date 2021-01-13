https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/trump-blows-off-second-impeachment-awards-medal-arts-tobey-keith-ricky-skaggs-white-house-ceremony-house-votes/

While the Pelosi-led House of Representatives voted to impeach him for the second time in his term on Wednesday, President Trump blew off the vote and held a ceremony at the White House to award the National Medal of Arts to country legends Toby Keith and Ricky Skaggs.

NBC’s Peter Alexander, “Trump is currently in the Oval Office awarding the National Medal of Arts to singers Toby Keith and Ricky Skaggs, minutes after becoming the first president ever impeached twice.”

Trump is currently in the Oval Office awarding the National Medal of Arts to singers Toby Keith and Ricky Skaggs, minutes after becoming the first president ever impeached twice. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 13, 2021

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs, “NEWS: Amid impeachment effort, Trump is giving medals to @tobykeith and @RickySkaggs — national medal of the arts, several sources tell me”

NEWS: Amid impeachment effort, Trump is giving medals to @tobykeith and @RickySkaggs — national medal of the arts, several sources tell me — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 13, 2021

Toby Keith, top, and Ricky Skaggs, promo photos.

National Medal of Arts, image via Wikipedia.

President Trump has previously awarded the medal to singer/songwriter Alison Krauss, arts patron Sharon Percy Rockefeller, the Musicians of the United States Military and actor Jon Voight.

