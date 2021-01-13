https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/trump-calls-americans-big-tech-ensure-peaceful-transition/

As the House debated prior to voting to impeach him for a second time, President Trump called on Americans to help “ease tensions and calm tempers” and for Big Tech to join him in ensuring a peaceful transition.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” the president said in a statement to Fox News. “That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

A senior Trump adviser told Fox News the president is “asking all Americans to join with him in ensuring that there is an orderly and peaceful transition next week.”

“President Trump is also asking that Big Tech companies join with him in this effort,” the adviser said.

The adviser added that it’s “a critical time in our nation’s history and surely we can all come together to deliver this important message and not continue to play partisan politics.”

The Democratic-led House voted 232-197 on Wednesday afternoon to impeach President Trump, with 10 Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, joining them.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led her caucus in crafting an article of impeachment charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” related to the storming of the Capitol building last Wednesday.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Wednesday that “violence has no place in our politics. Period.”

“I wholly condemned last week’s senseless acts of violence, and I strongly reiterate the calls to remain peaceful in the weeks ahead,” McDaniel said. “Those who partook in the assault on our nation’s Capitol and those who continue to threaten violence should be found, held accountable, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

She said “now is the time to come together as one nation, united in the peaceful pursuit of our common democratic purpose.”

