Freshman Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC), who ran as a pro-Trump Republican to obtain Congressional office, has emerged as the most vicious Never Trumper in the chamber.

Mace is leading a purge against her colleagues who opposed the certification of dubious electoral college results last week. Mace even wants the deep state to investigate one of her colleagues in what is an egregious violation of her colleague’s 1st Amendment rights.

Mace first attacked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a freshman pro-Trump lawmaker who has received frequent attacks from the fake news media. Mace repeated debunked talking points that Greene is a member of the QAnon movement, whose adherents were involved in last week’s Capitol siege.

“I’m disgusted by what you and other Q-conspiracy theorists did last week in the chamber after all of the violence,” Mace is reported as saying on a text thread featuring freshmen GOP lawmakers.

After Greene mentioned Black Lives Matter terrorism and told Mace “don’t believe the fake news,” Mace responded back with a rude, catty and unprofessional quip: “Literal QAnon lady trying to deny she’s a QAnon lady.”

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-FL) reportedly congratulated Greene for standing with the president while Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), who has spoken in favor of impeaching President Trump, stood with Mace.

Greene seemed to confirm that the leaked texts were real in her response to Axios.

“Who is the freshman rep that is betraying everyone’s trust and leaking our group chat to the press?” Greene told Axios.

Mace is not content on merely insulting pro-Trump reps. She actually wants the deep state to investigate her pro-Trump colleagues and potentially charge them for supporting the president’s rally last week.

When asked if she’s worried about blowback for calling out people in her own party, Mace says she does not operate in “fear.” Also says Congress has every right to impeach Trump, but she is opposed because the process is too rushed. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 13, 2021

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is refusing to back down despite Mace joining the Democrat establishment in an attempt to destroy her career. This is what actual courage and strength looks like from an empowered female legislator.

Here is Boebert’s full statement about the firestorm she is facing from bloodthirsty Democrats and their cowardly Republican enablers for standing firm:

“We should take Democrats at their word when they say never let a crisis go to waste. Their hypocrisy is on full display with talks of impeachment, censure, and other ways to punish Republicans for false accusations of inciting the type of violence they have so frequently and transparently supported in the past,” said Congresswomen Lauren Boebert. “And, once again, their false attacks go unchallenged. They accuse me of live-tweeting the Speaker’s presence after she had been safely removed from the Capitol, as if I was revealing some big secret, when in fact this removal was also being broadcast on TV. They act as if Republicans created objections to the Electoral College certification out of thin air, when it was Democrats who objected in 2001, 2005 and 2017. They act as though a reference to the founding of our country and the bravery of upholding our Constitutional oath is criminal, which says a whole lot more about them than it does about me or any other Republican.” “The reality is that Joe Biden didn’t condemn Antifa when he had a chance to, Kamala Harris spent much of the summer helping those arrested for violent behavior post bail and get back on the streets as quickly as possible, and Speaker Pelosi encouraged uprisings all over the country. I denounced the violence over the summer just as I did the recent events at the Capitol. I defended our Constitution and I always will.” “America will persevere because freedom always prevails. But let’s get real—the far-left and their policies are causing harm to our country. I refuse to let their political machine write a narrative that millions of Americans know is false.”

Mace is at the top of the list of Congresscritters begging for primary challengers in 2022. Conservative voters of South Carolina will not forget how she lied to them and then stabbed them in the back immediately after being elected.

