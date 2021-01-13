https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/two-gop-lawmakers-call-liz-cheney-step-house-conference-chair-destroys-party-may-late/

Liz Cheney, the House Republican Chair,is the third ranked Republican in the US House of Representatives.

She was elected to the position by her Republican colleagues.

Liz Cheney is also an outspoken Trump-hater.

She is the worst.

Cheney and her colleagues have no loyalty to this president or his voters.

On Tuesday Liz Cheney said she will vote to impeach Republican President Donald Trump.

Joy Behar cheered the news.

Now this…

On Tuesday night Republicans Rep. Matt Rosendale and Andy Biggs called for nasty Liz Cheney to step down, after breaking Republican Conference rules in her statements on President Trump.

By Wednesday morning two fellow GOP representatives called on Liz Cheney to step down as conference chair before she destroys the party.

Liz Cheney is a loose cannon.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene joined Rep. Rosendale in and called on Liz Cheney to resign as House Conference Chairwoman.

I’m calling for .@RepLizCheney to step down as Chairwoman of the House Republican Conference. She doesn’t represent Republican voters by supporting this political witch-hunt impeachment of President Trump. She is not connected to the base and is voting for a hurtful lie. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 13, 2021

These Republican lawmakers are hoping Cheney will step down before she totally destroys what’s left of the Republican Party.

These lawmakers understand this is Donald Trump’s party and not Liz Cheney’s party.

Sadly, it may already be too late for the GOP after they refused to stand with this president since his landslide victory was stolen from their voters.

