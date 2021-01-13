https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/update-popular-rep-jim-jordan-joins-movement-calls-shameless-liz-cheney-step-leadership-role-destroys-republican-party/

Liz Cheney, the House Republican Chair, is the third-ranked Republican in the US House of Representatives.

She was elected to the position by her Republican colleagues.

Liz Cheney is also an outspoken Trump-hater.

She is the worst.

Cheney and her colleagues have no loyalty to this president or his 74.2 million voters.

On Tuesday Liz Cheney said she will vote to impeach Republican President Donald Trump.

Joy Behar cheered the news.

Liz Cheney, although I have really not been a fan in the past, has shown courage in her decision to impeach the criminal in the White House. Apparently, 70% of voters in Wyoming voted for Trump;she is exhibiting what they call a profile in courage at the moment. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) January 13, 2021

On Tuesday night Republicans Rep. Matt Rosendale and Andy Biggs called for nasty Liz Cheney to step down, after breaking Republican Conference rules in her statements on President Trump.

By Wednesday morning a third GOP lawmaker called on Liz Cheney to step down as conference chair before she destroys the party.

Liz Cheney is a loose cannon.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene joined Rep. Rosendale in and called on Liz Cheney to resign as House Conference Chairwoman.

I’m calling for .@RepLizCheney to step down as Chairwoman of the House Republican Conference. She doesn’t represent Republican voters by supporting this political witch-hunt impeachment of President Trump. She is not connected to the base and is voting for a hurtful lie. — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) January 13, 2021

Now this…

On Wednesday morning popular Pro-Trump Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) joined the movement and called on trainwreck Liz Cheney to step down from her leadership role.

Rep. Jim Jordan calls for Rep. Liz Cheney to be removed as Chair of House Republican Conference after Reps. Andy Biggs, Matt Rosendale, and Marjorie Taylor Greene urge her to step down from her post. https://t.co/MmsVgSQ2Y7 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 13, 2021

These lawmakers understand this is Donald Trump’s party and not Liz Cheney’s party.

Sadly, it may already be too late for the GOP after they refused to stand with this president since his landslide victory was stolen from their voters.

