The Mayor of DC refused any assistance before the January 6th Congressional vote to accept the stolen election. Did she know Antifa was ready to tear the Capitol apart?

They actually made the announcement online.

The President announced he was holding a rally type event on January 6th in Washington DC. He encouraged the millions of voters who supported him to join him. The President had just set the record for the most valid votes in a Presidential campaign to date. But the election was stolen.

The FBI refused to investigate the thousands of affidavits and clear instances of fraud. The courts refused to hear Trump cases arguing the votes counted were fraudulent. Big Media refused to cover it and Big Tech began purging anyone off their platforms who claimed the obvious, that the election was stolen. To this day we are aware of millions of invalid ballots in the swing states where the election was stolen from the President. The fix was in.

But when the President decided to hold his event, there was still a glimmer of hope that his Vice President would refuse to accept certified electors from the states where the election was stolen. There was still hope until that day. It was not to be. Pence accepted every single fraudulent vote and the election was officially stolen.

But before the President had ended his speech, a riot had already broken out at the Capital, some distance away on that near freezing day.

The Washington Capitol riot had started. Windows were broken but these were not Trump supporters doing this. These people were actually held back by Trump supporters who tried to prevent these people from damaging the Capitol.

The fix was in. We now know that Antifa had announced their own event at the Capital right before the violence at the Capitol started.

It was clear Antifa was behind the violence at the Capitol. Experts can clearly see this. Antifa was there to create the narrative that Trump supporters are violent.

This is likely why the Mayor of Washington DC refused any assistance before January 6th offered by federal agencies. She wrote:

“To be clear, the District of Columbia is not requesting other federal law enforcement personnel and discourages any additional deployment without immediate notification to, and consultation with, MPD if such plans are underway,” Bowser wrote in a letter to acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, and Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy.

Antifa was ready to do their thing for their Democrat protectors. Big Media was happy to label Trump supporters violent after ignoring violent BLM and Antifa riots for the past year. Democrat Congressmen were ready to look scared and thrilled to blame it all on President Trump and the millions who voted for him.

The fix was in.

