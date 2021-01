https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-covid-19-deaths-hit-another-one-day-high-at-over-4300_3655081.html

Coronavirus deaths in the United States hit another one-day high at over 4,300 with the country’s attention focused largely on the fallout from the breaching of the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The nation’s overall death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 380,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, and is closing in fast on the number of Americans killed in World War II, or about 407,000. Confirmed infections have topped 22.8 million. With the country facing a political crisis, the United States recorded 4,327 deaths on Tuesday by Johns Hopkins’ count. Arizona and California have been among the hardest-hit states. The daily figure is subject to revision, but deaths have been rising sharply over the past 2 1/2 months, and the country is now in the most lethal phase of the outbreak yet, even as the vaccine is being rolled out. New cases are running at nearly a quarter-million per day …

