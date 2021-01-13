https://www.theepochtimes.com/visa-says-it-has-temporarily-suspended-all-political-donations_3655618.html

Visa Inc. said on Jan. 12 that it will suspend all political donations as it reviews its guidelines.

In a statement to Reuters, the company confirmed the move.

The firm stated it wouldn’t tolerate illegal activity via its network and products.

“We are vigilant in our efforts to deter illegal activity on our network, and we require our affiliate banks to review their merchants’ compliance with our standards,” the company stated.

The Epoch Times has reached out to a Visa spokesperson for more information.

Amazon, American Express, AT&T, Dow, Marriott, Mastercard, and other firms have suspended contributions to members of Congress who voted to object to November’s election results during the Jan. 6 Joint Session of Congress.

J.P. Morgan Chase, Microsoft, Facebook, Coca-Cola, Citigroup, Hilton, Duke Energy, Marathon Petroleum, and United Parcel Service (UPS) have also suspended contributions to political parties.

“The focus of business leaders, political leaders, civic leaders right now should be on governing and getting help to those who desperately need it most right now,” JPMorgan Chase said in a statement. “There will be plenty of time for campaigning later.”

“We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law,” Citi said in an internal memo, according to a report from Business Insider. “We intend to pause our contributions during the quarter as the country goes through the Presidential transition and hopefully emerges from these events stronger and more united.”

The activity comes after several social media firms moved to suspend accounts held by President Donald Trump—the most notable being Twitter.

