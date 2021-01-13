https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/13/walmart-disney-join-corps-cutting-off-money-to-politicians-who-dared-question-election-fraud/

Walmart and Disney will no longer donate to any of the Republican members of Congress who objected to the certification of Electoral College votes for Joe Biden.

“We examine and adjust our political giving strategy at the end of every election cycle, and that review will continue over the coming months,” Walmart told the Daily Caller in a statement Tuesday evening. “However, in light of last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, Walmart’s political action committee is indefinitely suspending contributions to those members of Congress who voted against the lawful certification of state electoral college votes.”

In a similar statement, Disney claimed the riot at the Capitol “was a direct assault on one of our country’s most revered tenets: the peaceful transition of power,” spurring its decision to cease donations to objectors.

While multiple Democrats voted against the certification of electoral votes for President Donald Trump in 2016 as well as George W. Bush in 2005, neither company responded to The Federalist’s questions about whether the ban encompassed donations to those politicians as well.

Shortly after the chaos and certification vote on Jan 6, other companies such as AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, Amazon, American Express, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Dow, Marriott, and Airbnb announced that they would suspend any and all political donations to the group of 147 senators and representatives whose concerns about voter fraud informed their vote against certification. Other companies such as Coca-Cola, Nike, and Target also declared a suspension of all of their political action committee donations until further notice.

These companies’ decisions follow a collusion campaign by Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Apple, and Google to censor and ban thousands of conservatives from using their services, including the president, as well as to deplatform conservative or free speech websites such as Parler.

On Monday, Parler filed a lawsuit against Amazon Web Services for terminating the social media platform’s account due to “political animus” and potentially violating antitrust laws in the process. Parler’s legal complaint also suggests that in addition to the web hosting service attempting to eliminate competition in the social media marketplace, Amazon infringed on its own contract with the company by discontinuing its services to them with just 30 hours of notice instead of 30 days.

