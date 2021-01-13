https://www.dailywire.com/news/de-blasio-severs-all-contracts-between-nyc-and-trump-organization

On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would sever all its contracts with the Trump Organization, charging President Trump with “criminal activity” and adding, “inciting an insurrection against the United states government clearly constitutes criminal activity.”

De Blasio appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, where he said:

I’m here to announce that the city of New York is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization. Our legal team has done an assessment and the contracts make very clear: if a company, the leadership of that company engage in criminal activity we have the right to sever the contract. Inciting an insurrection — let’s be clear; I’m going to say these words again — inciting an insurrection against the United States government clearly constitutes criminal activity. So the city of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization; they have profited from these contracts; they will profit no longer.

“The contracts are for two ice-skating rinks at Central Park, the Central Park Carousel and the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, a city-owned golf course in the Bronx,” The New York Times reported, adding, “The Trump Organization operates Wollman Rink, near Central Park’s southern edge, and Lasker Rink, in the northern end of the park. Both contracts were set to expire in April.”

“Right now the Trump Organization profits almost $17 million a year from these contracts; they cover four different sites; three in Manhattan, one in the Bronx,” de Blasio told “Morning Joe.” “Different entertainment sites, and look, it’s quite clear: the President of the United States directed a mob to attack the U.S. Congress during the Electoral College vote.”

“It’s almost impossible to believe, but it’s criminal activity,” he said. “And so it’s very clear. And the lawyers looked at it and it was just as clear as a bell that’s grounds for severing these contracts and we’re moving to do that right away … We’re gonna get new vendors to take over. What’s obvious is that these are sites that we want to continue serving the public, but not with an organization led by a criminal. So we will get new vendors to come in and take them over quickly; I want to see the service continue. Of course, we know the history of the Trump Organization; they’ll likely challenge us in court, but we’re on strong legal ground. We’re very clear about that.”

“Termination of the contract to run Wollman Rink and Lasker Rink in Central Park will take effect 30 days after written notice is delivered, de Blasio said,” Yahoo Finance reported. “Termination of the contract to run the carousel, which is now closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will take effect 25 days after written notice.”

