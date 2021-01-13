https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/watch-now-bidens-cabinet-secrets-marching-toward-the-great-reset

Joe Biden’s administration is getting ready for something historic, but we’re all being distracted. And now that Biden has hired at least 14 former or current executives from Big Tech — experts at colluding to censor unflattering news about Biden — Americans must be laser-focused on what’s coming.

On January 20, the most corrupt president in American history will be inaugurated, and it looks like some of his cabinet choices were picked specifically so everything just – poof – goes away. The administration nominees appear to be all about preserving corruption, crony capitalism, and executing a Great Reset. Those same people also have one more thing in common: Ukraine.

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT, Glenn exposes their radical agenda in their own words and gives U.S. senators the questions they must ask before confirming corrupt nominees to some of the highest offices in the country.







