Today, the following memorandum has been circulating in the mainstream media. It appears to have also been disseminated via Navy.mil.

As a veteran myself, I realized that this memorandum does not abide by established protocol for such issuances and a number of retired military colleagues concur. If this was issued at the Pentagon, it is certainly the sloppiest and most inappropriate memo ever put out, especially during a time of national crisis.

“This lacks issuing authority and distribution and date! No sections or articles of any law, regulation or statute are cited.”

Donald Trump is Commander-in-Chief of the United States Armed Forces and every person in the United States military is subject to respect him as such under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Refusal to follow any lawful order from the Commander-in-Chief is insubordination. Joe Biden has no authority whatsoever unless and until he is inaugurated on January 20. No one at the Pentagon owes the “President-Elect” anything as long as Donald Trump is still Commander-in-Chief. If this memo turns out to have actually been issued by the JCS, it is a total violation of their oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution which establishes their own chain of command under President Trump at this time and no one else.

It is apparent that when the president put U.S. Special Forces directly under the Secretary of Defense, abrogating their chain of command through the Joint Chiefs of Staff before the Dominion server was taken away by the Army Delta Force from to CIA in Germany, this did not set well with the generals and admirals in the Pentagon. Members of the United States military are not immune from the same kind of corruption that now infests our civilian government. Military Officers are all political by nature and nobody gets four stars without playing politics.

I spent 5 1/2 years on active duty in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era and served a total combined military/civilian federal career of 42 years, so I know exactly how the bureaucracy works. Getting to the top of any agency, whether military or civilian, relies more upon one’s ability to play politics than it does upon merit. That is the sad reality of the world in which we live.

The Chairman and members of The Joint Chiefs of Staff are more concerned about protecting their own okole than they are about upholding their constitutional oath. So the big problems that we have right now within the executive, legislative and judicial branches of our civilian government are replicated within our military infrastructure.

A memo like that should have come from the Secretary of Defense anyway rather than JCS if it were legitimate. The president needs to fire every one of The Joint Chiefs of Staff if they actually did this. Today.

That only deepens the agony of We the People of the United States of America. We have been abandoned by members of the president’s own cabinet, by the U.S. Congress and by the U.S. Supreme Court. Now we see that the moles at the Pentagon are scurrying underground and burrowing into their holes instead of standing up and leading.

That’s why we need retired patriotic generals such as Michael Flynn and Thomas McInerney to continue standing firm and to not give up the good fight. It is unlikely anyone still on active duty is going to threaten their own career just by doing the right thing and protecting the Constitution and We the People. The most despicable aspect of this is that with the Kraken and other military programs, these people should know precisely what has happened and that the Chinese Communist Party has perpetrated an Act of War upon our country. That makes their refusal to act in the national interest all the more heinous. But if the CCP indeed gains control under the puppet government of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, these same American Military Officers will not be spared for their complicity. They would be seen by the CCP just as Americans and treated no better.

I’m not going to appeal to the Joint Chiefs of Staff to do the right thing. They are just as compromised as SCOTUS and Congress, so that would be an exercise in futility. Rather this is directed to We the People to recognize that nobody other than ourselves will be looking out for our future and that of posterity. Neither the Republican Party nor the Democrat Party is your friend.

It’s appropriate here that I warn you all not to fall for the leftist ploy about marches on state capitals. They got an A+ rating for setting us up on January 6th to be excoriated for the penetration of the U.S. Capitol. They completely changed the narrative away from a stolen election into accusing the president and patriots falsely of the riot that they themselves caused. Now they are at it again. Don’t be gullible, don’t get involved in the so-called state capitol marches which are another setup to blame us for their own malfeasance.

Just be vigilant as Congress goes through the motions of endorsing the use of the 25th Amendment or impeachment to effect a coup d’état to remove President Trump from office. It surely looks like every force within our own government is arrayed against We the People right now. They don’t care that China has attacked us. They don’t care that Americans committed treason in stealing an election. But they are hot to trot to make you and me and everybody who loves America seem to be the villains in this real-life drama. There is virtually no one really in any position of authority standing with us at this moment. At least not earthly authority. But God is still in control.

Okay, so we’re down to just one week, 7 days between us and an abysmal frigid winter of Marxism which is on the brink of wiping out the freedom we have enjoyed for over two centuries in this blessed and beloved American Republic. I really believe that George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and Benjamin Franklin would be horrified to see what we have done to give away the liberties which they bestowed upon us without even putting up a fight. I’m glad Nathan Hale and Patrick Henry are not here to witness the implosion of these United States.

I often quote Thomas Paine. These are the times that try men’s souls. The least any of us can do is to keep the campfires burning for the preservation of liberty as they shut out the lights in Washington DC.

I have just been informed by Mr. Edwin Boyette of the Hawaii Republican Party that:

“I was able to confirm tonight that President Trump communicated directly to the RNC that there would be a change of Administration – it was not cryptically or with equivocation.”

To which my response was:

“Let him do what he wants to do. We the People are the ultimate losers. An election was stolen and nobody and I mean nobody not even Donald Trump can change that fact.”

For the record, I have absolutely nothing at stake here rather than honor. It appears that God is going to let America suffer, to teach us a lesson. I hoped against hope that He would give us what we need rather than what we deserve for our own inability to maintain our Republic. If I could meet one of our Founders, I would like to apologize to Benjamin Franklin because we let them all down. But, we also let ourselves down, we let our children down, we let our grandchildren down and we let down all future generations in America.

I will leave you with the words of The Battle Hymn of the Republic which were so inspiring to the troops that saved our country during America’s First Civil War. Unfortunately, too many of our military leaders today are already playing Taps instead.

我们绝不投降！

