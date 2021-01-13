https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/what-did-pelosi-know-about-january-6th/
Congressman Scott Perry — “What did Speaker Pelosi know? The FBI knew about individuals that were planning an attack on the Capitol, and they shared the information with Congress but nothing happened. How does the President incite an attack that was pre-planned and already underway before his speech was concluded?”