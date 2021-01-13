https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/13/whoops-nancy-pelosi-broke-several-house-rules-on-gendered-language-in-just-a-few-seconds/
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn tests positive for Covid-19; UPDATE: Trump's trip to Gettysburg canceled
November 25, 2020
Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules signatures DO NOT have to match on mail-in ballots
October 23, 2020
SNL mocks President Trump's Covid diagnosis in cold open with Jim Carrey as Joe Biden
October 4, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy