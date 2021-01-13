https://www.theblaze.com/news/womans-service-dog-reportedly-attacks-toddler

A woman’s service dog reportedly bit a three-year-old girl while in a Texas restaurant — and then she and the dog allegedly fled the scene without taking responsibility for the bloody attack.

The child received 15 to 20 stitches after the disturbing incident, and police say that they’re set to question the woman over the attack.

What are the details?

According to the Kansas City Star, 3-year-old Ronin Waldroup was visiting a restaurant with her family in Spring, Texas, on Saturday when an as-yet unidentified woman’s service dog clamped onto the child’s face and shook her back and forth like a rag doll.

Cleveratta Waldroup, the child’s mother, said that she and her family had just entered the restaurant when the dog, which was leashed, snapped at the child’s face, biting her and shaking her.

“[The dog] grabbed [Ronin] by the face and he shook her, and I saw my baby hit the ground like a little rag doll,” Cleveratta said of the incident. “The first thing my best friend did was grab her and put her in my arms.”

Cleveratta’s friend, Kimberly Parker, said that the dog “had a hold of her face and shook her.”

“The lady pulled on the leash, the dog released her, and she just dropped,” Parker recalled.

While Cleveratta rushed the child to the nearby restroom to assess her injuries, the child’s father, James Waldroup, chased the woman — who, with the dog, had since left the premises — down the street and demanded that she remain at the scene, the family said. The woman reportedly refused and left anyway, saying that it was the child’s fault that the dog attacked her.

“I started yelling at her, ‘You can’t leave, this is an accident! You can’t leave!’ She had the gall to turn around and tell me it was my daughter’s fault,” he recalled, explaining that several eyewitnesses saw that the child did not reach for the dog at all, but that the dog, instead, “leaped toward her.”

‘Mommy, I’m ugly’

According to the outlet, the child’s jaw was injured and required stitches to close the gashes in her cheek.

“Right now, she’s going to be in a lot of pain. She’s in a lot of pain,” Cleveratta said of her young daughter.

What Cleveratta said she

witnessed in her daughter’s behavior days after the attack is heartbreaking.

“My husband and I walked in our bedroom, and [Ronin] has my makeup brushes, trying to put makeup on her face,” Cleveratta said. “I asked her, ‘What is wrong? Why are you doing that?’ For a 3-year-old to turn to me and say, ‘Mommy, I’m ugly,’ it’s earth-shattering.”

The outlet reported that the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the incident, knows who owns the dog, and is scheduled to meet with her to discuss the incident. The district attorney’s office will determine whether charges will be filed following the meeting’s outcome.

A

GoFundMe page to cover the child’s future medical expenses has received more than $10,500 in donations at the time of this reporting.

